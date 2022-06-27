Advertisement

Suspect shot in east Pueblo after threatening to shoot self, passerbys

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer shot and killed a man found walking around a Pueblo neighborhood carrying several firearms and trying to pull over passing cars Sunday afternoon.

Officers had responded to the area of East 6th and Beaumont Street following multiple 911 calls reporting that the man was threatening to shoot himself and others around him.

The suspect was clad in a tactical vest and walking in the roadway with his weapons when police pulled to the 2700 block of East 6th Street just before 3 p.m.

“The male ignored police commands and raised his weapons,” the Pueblo Police Department said in a news release on the shooting. “A police officer shot the male.”

The man died on scene. No officers or civilians were hurt.

In accordance with state law, which calls for an outside agency to investigate whenever law enforcement uses deadly force, the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is leading the investigation. The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

At the time of this writing, the suspect has not been identified.

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, call 800-273-8255 or text “Talk” to 38255 for support. The line is available 24/7.

