Stanley Cup arrives in Colorado Monday afternoon

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Stanley Cup is back in Colorado!

Monday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche arrived at DIA with the Cup raised high. A feed from 11 News partner CBS Denver showed players exiting the aircraft and embracing family members.

The Avs defeated the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Final Sunday night. The first time the Avalanche have won the Cup since 2001.

Click here for more details on the rally and parade scheduled for Thursday morning.

