Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing in northeast Springs backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is in critical condition after smashing through a fence and ending up in a residential backyard Monday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to the 7500 block of Hickorywood Drive near Woodmen and Rangewood, where the driver was reportedly trapped in her car.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped E15,T19,74,BC4,IC1,T10,73

7575 HICKORYWOOD DR

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT/TRAPPED

Time 08:51:03 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2022

Officers say the driver was heading south one street over on Havenwood Drive when she ran off the road into the backyard. At the time of this writing, it’s unknown if the woman experienced a medical issue or if there was another cause such as speeding.

No one in the home was injured. Police say the driver’s injuries are life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.