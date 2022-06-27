Advertisement

Details on the Stanley Cup parade and rally for the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Thursday

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the...
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 26, 2022
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Avalanche fans are ready to celebrate the franchise’s third championship!

The team announced details on a parade not long after their Game Six win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday night.

The rally is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. inside Civic Center Park on Thursday.

The parade is scheduled to start at about 10 a.m. at Union Station, 17th and Wynkoop. The route runs down 17th Street to Broadway and then south to Civic Center Park.

Click here for a map.

Who You’ll See in the Parade:

  • 2022 Stanley Cup Champions - Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and management
  • E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke
  • Denver Mayor, Michael B. Hancock
  • Avalanche mascot, Bernie
  • Avalanche Ice Patrol

Click here for more information on the celebration.

