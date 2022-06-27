Details on the Stanley Cup parade and rally for the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Thursday

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Avalanche fans are ready to celebrate the franchise’s third championship!

The team announced details on a parade not long after their Game Six win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday night.

The rally is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. inside Civic Center Park on Thursday.

The parade is scheduled to start at about 10 a.m. at Union Station, 17th and Wynkoop. The route runs down 17th Street to Broadway and then south to Civic Center Park.

Who You’ll See in the Parade:

2022 Stanley Cup Champions - Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and management

E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke

Denver Mayor, Michael B. Hancock

Avalanche mascot, Bernie

Avalanche Ice Patrol

