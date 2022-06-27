Death investigation underway in Pueblo West on Monday

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Concerned neighbors started reaching out to 11 News Monday afternoon when they noticed crime tape and a law enforcement presence along their street in a Pueblo West neighborhood.

Deputies at the scene along Clarion Drive in Pueblo West tell 11 News a death investigation was underway. The sheriff’s office received a call at about 10:45 a.m.

No other details were shared with the public.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with latest information pertaining to ongoing law enforcement activity.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.