Advertisement

Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just...
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened at a Popeyes restaurant just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.(WALA)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Popeyes employees were injured after a customer opened fire in the drive-thru window at an Alabama restaurant, police said.

According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the man got out of his vehicle and fired a gun into the drive-thru window, striking two employees.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting and did not clarify the injuries of the workers.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prichard police at 251-452-2211.

Prichard is located about 5 miles north of Mobile.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two hikers pose in front of Barr Camp. The camp's supervisor says in a typical week, the...
Barr Camp closed until July 1 due to COVID
Pueblo Police are looking for a vehicle allegedly involved in a shooting. This is near east...
Police search for vehicle reportedly involved in a shooting, 1 person killed
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Handcuffs
CSPD: Intoxicated suspect climbs onto patrol car, assaults officer
Police lights
Officers and deputies treated for injuries following arrest Saturday morning

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Lottery generic
Who wants to be a multi-millionaire? Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reach combined $674M
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
FILE - Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, is seen here in court on Sept. 15,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller leaves prison