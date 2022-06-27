Advertisement

Colorado Avalanche are Stanley Cup Champs, defeat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)(Phelan Ebenhack | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:50 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
TAMPA, Fla. (KKTV) - For the first time since 2001, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed the Stanley Cup!

Behind a solid performance from goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon, the Avs bested the Lightning in Game 6 with a final score of 2-1.

The Avalanche ended the season, playoffs included, with 72 wins. This marks the third time in franchise history the Avs have claimed the Cup.

The MVP of the Stanley Cup was Cale Makar as he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Click here for more details on the rally and parade planned for fans.

