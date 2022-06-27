4th of July a stressful day for many pets: What owners should know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We’re just days away from the Fourth of July, and there’s one group decidedly NOT excited about the upcoming festivities.

That would be our four-legged companions.

Along with New Year’s Eve, July 4 is the peak of the firework season, with both legal and illegal firecrackers illuminating the night sky for hours. As we all know, they’re not exactly quiet.

“For animals with noise phobias, this holiday can be terrifying, as they cannot control their reactions to the loud and unpredictable fireworks,” said the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

Even worse, some pets can become so terrified of fireworks that they flee their homes trying to find some refuge from the noise.

“The days following the Fourth of July are often some of the busiest for stray pet intake at animal welfare organizations across the country due to pets escaping from fear of fireworks,” HSPPR wrote in a news release.

The news release continues with the following tips for pet owners to keep their animals safe this July 4th:

- Keep license and updated identification tags on them and make sure microchip information is up to date. HSPPR responds to an increased number of stray dog calls during the Fourth of July. Keeping their licenses, IDs, and microchip information up to date and on them at all times helps frightened runaways make it home faster.

- Take them on a walk. Before you leave, and before fireworks start walk your pet so they can have a bathroom break, and express some energy.

- Use a leash or carrier. If you have to go outside while fireworks are going off, keep your pet close to you.

- Keep your pets at home. Even if your dog does not have noise phobias, fireworks can cause burns or other serious injuries to curious pets.

- If possible, keep pets in interior rooms. Keep them in a place they feel safe and use calming music, not the television, to provide distraction.

- Provide them with an “escape”. Pets will often seek out a familiar crate, bed, or hiding spot during loud fireworks. Make sure they have access to a place they feel is their “own.”

- Be fire safe! Do not let your dog go near fireworks, lighter fluid, or matches. Sniffing or eating them could cause serious injury.

Common signs of noise phobia to keep an eye out for include shaking/trembling, excessive drooling, barking or howling, trying to hide or to escape the house/yard, refusal to eat and loss of bladder control. Following the above tips will hopefully help alleviate some of the stress your pup or kitty is facing.

“Enjoy your Independence Day holiday weekend and keep your Pet-riotic animal healthy and safe!” HSPPR said.

