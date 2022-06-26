CSPD: Intoxicated suspect climbs onto patrol car, assaults officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An intoxicated man allegedly assaulted a police officer after climbing on top of a patrol cruiser early Sunday morning.

The officer had stopped at South Academy and Astrozon to check on the suspect after spotting him walking in the middle of the roadway.

“The male almost got hit by oncoming traffic,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

But while trying to help the suspect, the man allegedly clambered onto the roof of the officer’s cruiser and then hit the officer in the head. They then began struggling as the officer tried to take the suspect into custody.

“The male was arrested for second-degree assault on a peace officer in addition to outstanding warrants,” the lieutenant said.

The officer reportedly suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The suspect has been identified as Justin McCreight.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.