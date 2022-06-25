Advertisement

Woman reportedly hit by vehicle while in the crosswalk, expected to be ok

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:10 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is recovering in the hospital after reportedly being hit by a vehicle while she was in the crosswalk. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday near Astrozon Boulevard and south Academy Boulevard.

As officers arrived to the location they found a woman lying in the road. CSPD learned a dark SUV hit the woman, who was reportedly trying to cross the street using a crosswalk. The vehicle left before officers arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

