Rockrimmon area neighborhood evacuation drill planned Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management and the City of Colorado Springs are doing a practice evacuation for Discovery, Comstock Village, and Golden Hills neighborhoods in the Rockrimmon area. This is happening from 10:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

First responders will use this drill for practice evacuation procedures and multi-agency response coordination.

“Evacuation drills like this are an excellent way to understand how and why to evacuate,” said Jim Reid, Director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, “We practice so that when we really need to evacuate during an incident, we are not learning how to do it for the first time. On this tenth anniversary of the Waldo Canyon Fire, we want to make sure we keep improving our community’s safety by practicing how to evacuate.”

Participating residents will evacuate their homes to a pre-determined location. Participants will receive lunch, be entered in a drawing, receive a briefing from local emergency responders, and have the opportunity to visit educational displays.

Pre-Registration is required and happened on June 8.

Notification Language for Practice Evacuation Drill

9:45 AM TEST Pre-Evacuation Notice:

TEST TEST TEST. This is a test of the Emergency Notification System. If this were real, the evacuation language would say, “PRE EVACUATION WARNING for Rockrimmon HOA’s due to a wildland fire. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now. For more info, tune in to local media.”TEST TEST TEST. This concludes the test notification.

10:30 AM TEST Evacuation Order:

TEST TEST TEST. This is a test of the Emergency Notification System for the Rockrimmon Evacuation Drill on June 25, 2022.If this were real, the evacuation message would say, “EVACUATION ORDER for Rockrimmon HOA’s due to a wildland fire. Everyone in the area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, tune in to local media”.TEST TEST TEST. This concludes the test notification.

Agencies participating include:

• Colorado Springs Police

• Colorado Springs Fire Department

• The American Red Cross

• Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

• The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

• and many more organizations that support local emergencies.

These groups and many more are working together to prepare our neighborhoods for emergencies and disasters.

