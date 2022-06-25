Police search for vehicle reportedly involved in a shooting, 1 person killed

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a vehicle allegedly involved in a shooting. This happened before 1:20 a.m. Saturday near east Northern Avenue and south Santa Fe Avenue in Pueblo.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man who was pronounced dead.

Pueblo police are looking for a for a black car, dark tinted windows with possible damage to the driver’s side caused by bullet impacts. They say the suspects left the scene in this vehicle.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867).

