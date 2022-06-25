Advertisement

Officers and deputies treated for injuries following arrest Saturday morning

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is in custody after Colorado Springs police officers responded to a possible domestic violence situation. This happened around 9 a.m. Saturday near south Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue.

As officers arrived on scene they learned the suspect had left the area, but was located at the VA Hospital. Officers say the man was not complying with them and was detained and taken into custody. According to the Colorado Springs police blotter, “While enroute to CJC the suspect was able to slip his cuffs to the front and began to bang his head on the divider. Once at CJC, in the sally port, the suspect broke out the rear passenger window and attempted to crawl out.”

Deputies were able to help assist officers.

The suspect was reportedly taken out of the vehicle and continued to resist authorities. During this altercation, officers and deputies reportedly had minor injuries from broken glass. They were taken to the hospital and returned back to work.

The suspect was identified as Blake Kempfer.

