Colorado Springs organizations react to Roe V. Wade decision, discuss resources available to patients

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from local organizations about the impacts of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Planned Parenthood is against the decision and Save the Storks is for it.

Both Planned Parenthood and Save the Storks tell 11 News they are already seeing more people seeking their help. This includes abortion care and for adoptions.

Dianne Ferraro with Save the Storks, A Pro-Life organization, tells 11 News they will expand their mobile care units. The organization will provide free ultrasounds and free pregnancy tests for women in need. This will expand from 76 mobile units across 26 states to 400 across the nation.

“What we want to do is remind her that she is strong enough, she is brave enough and she is capable of being a mom,” said Ferraro.

Ferraro also adds, “Women are still going to face unplanned pregnancies. We really want women to know that they have a choice and that choice is for life.

Kristina Tocce with Planned Parenthood tells 11 News they will continue to provide abortion care for women who need it. The care will expand to patients in other states that cannot receive abortions and are planning to travel to states with access.

“Our call center has been fielding a tremendous volume of calls,” said Tocce. “I’ve seen numerous outreaches today from providers and from other agencies and states where their patients are not able to contain care anymore in a very acute way.”

Tocce also adds, “What I love to convey is you never know what a patient has gone through. You’ve never walked in their shoes. You have no idea what they faced, and so every single individual deserves nonjudgmental compassionate access to any aspect of medical care, and then to abortion care.”

Both organizations tell 11 News anyone who is in a crisis and needs more information about the choices available to them, to reach out.

