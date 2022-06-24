Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Colorado Reproductive Health Rights and Justice Coalition discuss SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

By Carel Lajara
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, Colorado’s Reproductive Health Rights and Justice Coalition will host a discussion on the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at NOON.

Speaker include:

  • Karen Middleton, President and CEO, Cobalt Advocates
  • Mykaela Aguilar, Deputy Director, COLOR
  • Jack Teter, Regional Director of Government Affairs, PPRM
  • Summer Nettles, Communications Director, ProgressNow Colorado Education
  • Sara Loflin, Executive Director, ProgressNow Colorado
  • Shara Smith, Executive Director, Interfaith Alliance of Colorado
  • Asma Keeler, Staff Attorney, ACLU of ColoradoCopyright

2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

