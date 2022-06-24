WATCH LIVE: Colorado Reproductive Health Rights and Justice Coalition discuss SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, Colorado’s Reproductive Health Rights and Justice Coalition will host a discussion on the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at NOON.
Speaker include:
- Karen Middleton, President and CEO, Cobalt Advocates
- Mykaela Aguilar, Deputy Director, COLOR
- Jack Teter, Regional Director of Government Affairs, PPRM
- Summer Nettles, Communications Director, ProgressNow Colorado Education
- Sara Loflin, Executive Director, ProgressNow Colorado
- Shara Smith, Executive Director, Interfaith Alliance of Colorado
- Asma Keeler, Staff Attorney, ACLU of ColoradoCopyright
2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.