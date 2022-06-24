WATCH LIVE: Colorado Reproductive Health Rights and Justice Coalition discuss SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, Colorado’s Reproductive Health Rights and Justice Coalition will host a discussion on the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at NOON.

Speaker include:

Karen Middleton, President and CEO, Cobalt Advocates

Mykaela Aguilar, Deputy Director, COLOR

Jack Teter, Regional Director of Government Affairs, PPRM

Summer Nettles, Communications Director, ProgressNow Colorado Education

Sara Loflin, Executive Director, ProgressNow Colorado

Shara Smith, Executive Director, Interfaith Alliance of Colorado

Asma Keeler, Staff Attorney, ACLU of Colorado

