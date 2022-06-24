Advertisement

Take your dog to work day

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:03 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The good news is... Today is take your dog to work day.

Every year, the Friday following Father’s Day, work goes to the dogs.

Of course, some dogs are always on the job and have made a career of working along side their humans. If you are looking for a forever best friend, you can always check your local Humane Society.

We want to see your pups at work if you take them in today!

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

