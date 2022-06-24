Advertisement

‘Serial rapist’ who preyed on women from dating apps likely has victims nationwide, police say

Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, is suspected to have committed sexual assault crimes nationwide, police say. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man who investigators say is a serial rapist who preyed on women from dating apps was arrested this week.

While 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn was ultimately arrested for two sex crimes police say he committed in North Carolina, police warn that Shinn could have victims nationwide, as far away as California.

Officers with the Mooresville Police Department arrested Shinn after receiving reports of two recent rapes in the area.

The first alleged rape happened June 16. The victim reported the assault to police a few days later, telling them she met Shinn online and had agreed to meet him. After the two met, the victim said she got into Shinn’s car where he drove her to a remote parking lot and raped her. The victim told police Shinn then left her in the parking lot without a phone or a vehicle.

Detectives said they identified Shinn using the information provided by the victim and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

While investigating that alleged crime, the Huntersville Police Department advised Mooresville police that a second victim was hospitalized in Huntersville.

This victim provided a similar description of the suspect and the circumstances of the alleged crime, according to police. The victim said she met Shinn in the same parking lot on June 21, just five days after the first reported rape.

Following the report from the second victim, more warrants were obtained for Shinn’s arrest.

Police did not elaborate on the second victim’s injuries or why she was hospitalized.

During the investigation of both assaults, detectives said they discovered that Shinn was targeting women online and is likely involved in similar crimes in other areas nationwide. Detectives said they are working with multiple surrounding agencies who have similar cases involving the suspect, including agencies as far away as California.

Shinn was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense. He is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center under a $600,000 secured bond.

Police are asking for more victims to come forward. If you or anyone you know may have been a victim of or had contact with Shinn, you are encouraged to contact Detective Saladino with the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022
Shelter-in-place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning
Crash on Highway 24 6/23/22.
EB Highway 24 closed east of Powers in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for a serious crash
Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
CAPTURED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor

Latest News

The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes part of Woodmen east of I-25 on Friday