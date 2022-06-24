Read to $100: Reading Pays returns for a second year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s $1 Million Reading Challenge is back for it’s second year. Pueblo City-County Library District’s (PCCLD) reading challenge offers Pueblo County kids, from birth to 17 years old, the chance to earn $100 dollars while reading this summer.

To earn their $100, participants must check out or download 10 items from PCCLD. To finish, readers must then submit one of the following: a short written review, a drawing, or video explaining what they thought about one of their 10 titles. You can do that by clicking here.

A certificate of completion and voucher for the $100 will be mailed directly to the participant’s home and can be redeemed at any Bank of the San Juans locations prior to the expiration date.

“The Pueblo City-County Library is proud to help bring back this program for the summer of 2022 for the young people and families in our community. We learned from last year’s successful project that it increases young people’s confidence in reading, improves their financial literacy, and puts dollars to work quickly in our local economy,” says PCCLD’s Executive Director Jon Walker.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar added, “The Reading Pays program was such a success across the City of Pueblo last year and we are excited to support this effort again this summer. We know Reading Pays offers the opportunity for kids to fall in love with reading, practice accountability, be introduced to financial literacy and create healthy habits. These are all important for the youth in our city and we are happy to foster this opportunity again by financially supporting the program.”

The challenge ends August 31.

The funding for this program was funded by the city and county of Pueblo through the American Rescue Plan Act to help the county rebound from the effects of COVID-19.

The library says more than 14,000 students throughout Pueblo County are pre-registered in this program. All of Pueblo County School District 70′s more than 6,400 the elementary and middle school students are pre-registered as are more than 6,300 students in Pueblo School District 60.

Registration is now open, you can sign up here.

Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis and Reading Pays participants may only complete once.

For questions about the program, click here or call (719) 553-0211.

Participating Reading Pays schools:Pueblo School District 60

Belmont Elementary School

Bessemer Academy

Bradford Elementary School

Columbian Elementary School

Corwin International Magnet School

D60 Online

Franklin School of Innovation

Goodnight School

Haaff Elementary School

Heritage Elementary School

Highland Park Elementary School

Irving Elementary School

Minnequa Elementary School

Risley International Academy of Innovation

Sunset Park Elementary School

Pueblo County School District 70

Avondale Elementary School

Beulah School of Natural Sciences

Cedar Ridge Elementary School

Craver Middle School

Desert Sage Elementary School

Liberty Point Elementary School

Liberty Point International School

North Mesa Elementary School

Pleasant View Middle School

Prairie Winds Elementary School

Rye Elementary School

Sierra Vista Elementary School

Skyview Middle School

South Mesa Elementary School

Vineland Elementary School

Vineland Middle School

Villa Bella Expeditionary School

