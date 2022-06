PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police need your help identifying the suspect in a theft case. Pictures can be found below.

Officers say on Monday and Thursday two suspects in a silver Ford Ranger, also pictured below, stole lumber from Pueblo’s northside Lowes.

If you know the man or have any information call police at 719-553-3281.

