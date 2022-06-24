Advertisement

Nuggets select Kansas G Christian Braun with 21st pick

Christian Braun participates in the NBA basketball draft combine at the Wintrust Arena Friday, May 20, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:26 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets selected Kansas guard Christian Braun with the 21st pick of the NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jayhawks last season.

His 12 points and 12 rebounds helped Kansas beat North Carolina in the national championship game on April 4. He played the entire game.

This is the first draft with general manager Calvin Booth as the primary decision maker for Denver

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

