“Living With Wildfire” Town Hall Series hosted by Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Unprepared communities is what the Colorado Springs Fire Department say they see the most in wildfire situations. This is why they are hosting a series of town hall meetings throughout the city to inform communities and answer any questions residents have.

Community Education and Outreach Supervisor for C-S-F-D Sunny Smaldino says most people look back at these events and wish they were more prepared.

According to Smaldino, attendance was high for these meetings when they first started, but as we leave behind the burn ban and things start turning green, less and less people attend. The fire department wants people to remember a wildfire could start anywhere at anytime.

There will be ten more town hall meetings throughout the summer. The meetings are streamed live on Facebook and more information about dates and times can be found on the Colorado Springs Fire Departments website.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.