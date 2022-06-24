Advertisement

“Living With Wildfire” Town Hall Series hosted by Colorado Springs Fire Department

Wildfire in Pueblo
Wildfire in Pueblo(KKTV)
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Unprepared communities is what the Colorado Springs Fire Department say they see the most in wildfire situations. This is why they are hosting a series of town hall meetings throughout the city to inform communities and answer any questions residents have.

Community Education and Outreach Supervisor for C-S-F-D Sunny Smaldino says most people look back at these events and wish they were more prepared.

According to Smaldino, attendance was high for these meetings when they first started, but as we leave behind the burn ban and things start turning green, less and less people attend. The fire department wants people to remember a wildfire could start anywhere at anytime.

There will be ten more town hall meetings throughout the summer. The meetings are streamed live on Facebook and more information about dates and times can be found on the Colorado Springs Fire Departments website.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Family of El Paso County murder victim hoping to raise money for a memorial service
Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022
Shelter-in-place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning

Latest News

OFFCIALS SAY THE MOST COMMON THINGS THEY SEE IN WILDFIRES IS UNDER-PREPARED COMMUNITIES
WATCH- Colorado Springs Fire Department Town Hall Series
HE SAYS HE BRIEFLY PAWNED IT TO PAY OFF CREDIT CARD DEBT AND STILL HAS THE TICKET FROM THE PAWN...
WATCH - Investigation into "multi-million dollar criminal organization" tied to Colorado Springs pawn shops continues
Deputies looking for missing 11-year-old girl.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl
On the right: Adorable kids cheering on the fans, photo from Whitney A. On the left: 'Baby Girl...
Official proclamation: Avs fans and Colorado residents should recognize ‘Burgundy & Blue’ Friday