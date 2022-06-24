Advertisement

Juul seeks to halt FDA order banning sales of its e-cigarettes in US

The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges.(Pixabay)
By TOM MURPHY
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Juul on Friday asked a federal court to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes.

The e-cigarette maker asked the court to pause what it calls an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration. The company filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington as it prepares to appeal the FDA’s decision.

The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges.

The action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.

To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

The FDA said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions and didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022
Shelter-in-place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning
Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Crash on Highway 24 6/23/22.
EB Highway 24 closed east of Powers in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for a serious crash
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Family of El Paso County murder victim hoping to raise money for a memorial service

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
Advocates respond to SCOTUS ruling
WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks on SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
House moves toward sending gun violence compromise to Biden
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions