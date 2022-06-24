Homicide investigation underway near the Criminal Justice Center in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department was handling a homicide investigation near the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on Friday.

Just after 2 p.m., several people reached out to 11 News stating they saw crime tape in an area outside of the building the 2700 block of E. Las Vegas Street on the southeast side of the city.

11 News reached out to CSPD inquiring about the investigation and a short time later tweeted this:

CSPD is responding to a reported homicide in the 2700 block of E Las Vegas st. There is no threat to the public. Violent Crimes Detectives have taken over the investigation. More details will be released as appropriate. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.