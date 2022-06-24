Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway near the Criminal Justice Center in Colorado Springs

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department was handling a homicide investigation near the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on Friday.

Just after 2 p.m., several people reached out to 11 News stating they saw crime tape in an area outside of the building the 2700 block of E. Las Vegas Street on the southeast side of the city.

11 News reached out to CSPD inquiring about the investigation and a short time later tweeted this:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022
Shelter-in-place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning
Crash on Highway 24 6/23/22.
EB Highway 24 closed east of Powers in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for a serious crash
Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor

Latest News

Rain increasing into the weekend
Stormy weekend
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Livestream ended
Pueblo Police need your help identifying the suspect in a theft case.
Pueblo Police need help identifying alleged theft suspect
Advocates respond to SCOTUS ruling
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks on SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade