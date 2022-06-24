Homicide investigation underway near the Criminal Justice Center in Colorado Springs
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department was handling a homicide investigation near the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on Friday.
Just after 2 p.m., several people reached out to 11 News stating they saw crime tape in an area outside of the building the 2700 block of E. Las Vegas Street on the southeast side of the city.
11 News reached out to CSPD inquiring about the investigation and a short time later tweeted this:
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.