COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

They say Emmie Ann Losey was last seen Thursday between 5-6 p.m. She was in the area of 23000 Redtail Drive off of South Ellicott Highway.

If you have any information call El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555.

Have you seen 11 year old Emmie?

Last seen in the area of 23000 Redtail Dr (map attached). If you have any information or see anyone matching this description please call 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/z40XovXBEW — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 24, 2022

