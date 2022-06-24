Advertisement

Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes part of Woodmen east of I-25 on Friday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was killed following a crash involving a motorcyclist on Friday in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call at about 3:30 p.m. after a truck and motorcyclist were involved in a crash along Woodmen east of I-25 near Campus. As of 3:45, Eastbound Woodmen was closed but police expect there to be heavy traffic in all directions. There could be more closures.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022
Shelter-in-place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning
Crash on Highway 24 6/23/22.
EB Highway 24 closed east of Powers in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for a serious crash
Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
CAPTURED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Homicide investigation underway near the Criminal Justice Center in Colorado Springs
Rain increasing into the weekend
Stormy weekend
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Livestream ended
Pueblo Police need your help identifying the suspect in a theft case.
Pueblo Police need help identifying alleged theft suspect