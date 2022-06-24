Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist closes part of Woodmen east of I-25 on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person was killed following a crash involving a motorcyclist on Friday in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call at about 3:30 p.m. after a truck and motorcyclist were involved in a crash along Woodmen east of I-25 near Campus. As of 3:45, Eastbound Woodmen was closed but police expect there to be heavy traffic in all directions. There could be more closures.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

