Advertisement

Colorado Springs police investigate 3-vehicle crash Friday

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say two people were taken to the hospital following a three vehicle crash. This happened near East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Officers say two people were taken to the hospital; their current conditions are unknown.

Both east and and west bound lanes of traffic were closed down on East Fountain Boulevard between Murray Boulevard and Academy Park Loop, but reopened just before 6 a.m. Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022
Shelter-in-place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning
Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Crash on Highway 24 6/23/22.
EB Highway 24 closed east of Powers in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for a serious crash
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Family of El Paso County murder victim hoping to raise money for a memorial service

Latest News

Take your dog to work day 6/24
Take your dog to work day
Arrest graphic
2 people arrested in connection with multiple bank robberies across Colorado Springs
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
1 man seriously injured following crash along I-25
Wildfire in Pueblo
“Living With Wildfire” Town Hall Series hosted by Colorado Springs Fire Department