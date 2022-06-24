Colorado Springs police investigate 3-vehicle crash Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say two people were taken to the hospital following a three vehicle crash. This happened near East Fountain Boulevard and South Murray Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Officers say two people were taken to the hospital; their current conditions are unknown.

Both east and and west bound lanes of traffic were closed down on East Fountain Boulevard between Murray Boulevard and Academy Park Loop, but reopened just before 6 a.m. Friday.

All of E Fountain Blvd and S Murray Blvd is back open following earlier traffic accident @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 24, 2022

An investigation is ongoing.

