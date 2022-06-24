Canon City police investigate homicide

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City is investigating a homicide that reportedly happened near north 9th Street and Main Street just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to a stabbing in the area and upon arrival found a 21-year-old man with wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital but was reportedly pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old man is reportedly being detained by investigators in relation to the incident. CCPD Detectives in partnership with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the District Attorney’s Office, of the 11th Judicial District, are investigating this case.

As more information gets released we will update this article.

