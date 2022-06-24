Advertisement

Canon City police investigate homicide

Canon City Police Department
Canon City Police Department(Canon City Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City is investigating a homicide that reportedly happened near north 9th Street and Main Street just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to a stabbing in the area and upon arrival found a 21-year-old man with wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital but was reportedly pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old man is reportedly being detained by investigators in relation to the incident. CCPD Detectives in partnership with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the District Attorney’s Office, of the 11th Judicial District, are investigating this case.

As more information gets released we will update this article.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022
Shelter-in-place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning
Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Crash on Highway 24 6/23/22.
EB Highway 24 closed east of Powers in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for a serious crash
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Family of El Paso County murder victim hoping to raise money for a memorial service

Latest News

Pueblo City-County Library District is resuming in-person services in late January 2021.
Read to $100: Reading Pays returns for a second year
Rain increasing into the weekend
Warm with a few storms
Arrest graphic
2 people arrested in connection with multiple bank robberies across Colorado Springs
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators say a vehicle she was sitting ran her over...
1 man seriously injured following crash along I-25