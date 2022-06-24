Air Force Academy Inprocessing Day brings more than 1,000 new cadets

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KKTV) - Inprocessing Day for the US Air Force Academy marks the day that new cadets are officially inducted for the academy. Unlike other colleges, there aren’t hugs and tears from parents sending off their children. Instead, there’s a fast-paced environment, head shaving and a lot of yelling. Nonetheless, the incoming cadets are excited for what lies ahead.

“You leave your family, leave your friends, but it’s just part of it and it’s gonna be a good time. So I know it’ll all be worth it in the end,” says Jack Tregellas, an incoming cadet.

The head shaving isn’t much of a concern for Tregellas, as he’s just taking the full experience in with open arms.

“You know it’s, it’s just part of boot camp. It’s a memory I’ll get to remember forever and it’s, you know, like I said it’s part of the process and it’s something I’ve been wanting to do since I was little. So, it’s just a new beginning I guess,” adds Tregellas.

While getting their heads shaved, getting welcomed with the screams of their superiors, and physical training are all aspects of the cadets’ first day with the Academy, the Oath of Affirmation is what makes it all official.

“Until they take this oath they are not technically members of the cadet wing. After they raise their right hand and repeat after me as I administer the oath, they are formally ushered into the cadet wing,” explains Brigadier General Paul Moga.

Moga serves as the Commandant of Cadets for the U.S. Air Force Academy, and notes the nostalgia the day brings back from 31 years ago.

“I will say that watching this and being part of this does give me a mild degree of anxiety. Because I remember I was in their shoes 31 years ago. It seems like forever but the experience I had at basic cadet training, the friends I made, I still remember to this day,” Moga says.

Moga states that 1,087 cadets are expected to be inducted as part of the class of 2026. The day certainly wasn’t easy, but that’s just how U.S. Air Force Academy leadership wants it. Thursday marks the beginning of a new class of those courageous enough to serve in their nation’s military.

