2 people arrested in connection with multiple bank robberies across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have two people in custody after investigating multiple bank robberies across Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police blotter, the robberies happened in the “00 hundred block of North Cascade Avenue, the 6000 block of Stetson Hills Boulevard, and the 5400 block of North Academy Boulevard”.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a wig and/or eyeglasses. Robbery detectives identified 45-year-old Michael Nutz as the suspect in all three robberies. Detectives located Nutz and coordinated his arrest with the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit on Thursday. He was contacted by officers near East Las Vegas Street and South Circle Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest of Nutz, officers say a woman was in the vehicle; she was identified as 32-year-old Stephanie Tullis. CSPD says Tullis was interviewed and arrested on two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Nutz is being charged with two counts of robbery, with an additional count forthcoming.

