1 man seriously injured following crash along I-25

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Major crash team is investigating a crash that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday that happened on northbound I-25 and Bijou.

Officers say one vehicle was stopped on the left shoulder of the road “due to mechanical issues” when a second vehicle was northbound on I-25 and hit the first vehicle.

The man in the stopped vehicle was reportedly taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Impairment is not expected to be a factor in this crash but is currently under investigation.

