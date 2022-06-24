1 man seriously injured following crash along I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Major crash team is investigating a crash that happened around 8 p.m. Thursday that happened on northbound I-25 and Bijou.

Officers say one vehicle was stopped on the left shoulder of the road “due to mechanical issues” when a second vehicle was northbound on I-25 and hit the first vehicle.

The man in the stopped vehicle was reportedly taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Impairment is not expected to be a factor in this crash but is currently under investigation.

