Shelter in place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter in place order due to a barricaded suspect is lifted in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 600 block of Prairie Star Circle, near Powers and Airport, due to a barricaded suspect, Wednesday night.

A shelter in place order was put into place around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, but was lifted around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, about four hours later.

Police have not released any further details at the time of this writing. 11 News will update this article as we learn more.

