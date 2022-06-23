Advertisement

Shelter in place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning

Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022
Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022(KKTV/Timothy Page)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:32 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter in place order due to a barricaded suspect is lifted in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 600 block of Prairie Star Circle, near Powers and Airport, due to a barricaded suspect, Wednesday night.

A shelter in place order was put into place around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, but was lifted around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, about four hours later.

Police have not released any further details at the time of this writing. 11 News will update this article as we learn more.

