Advertisement

President Biden calling on Congress to suspend federal gasoline taxes

Generic gas taxes graphic.
Generic gas taxes graphic.(MGN)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:25 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The federal gas tax has not been changed since 1993, but now President Biden is calling on Congress to suspend the tax amidst record high prices. If Congress gives the go ahead the suspension would last three months.

The Federal gas tax currently sits at 18.4 cents-per-gallon and 24.4 cents-per-gallon for diesel fuel.

In a tweet released by Gas Buddy they estimate suspending the tax could save drivers anywhere from $2 - $5. AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs Skyler McKinley, is not as optimistic.

McKinley explains the federal gas tax is an excise tax. This means consumers do not pay it directly- the oil companies do.

The demand for gas is high and supplies are low, which leads McKinley to believe that oil producers and refiners will pocket most of the savings. He says there is little incentive for oil companies to compete and reduce their prices.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor
File photo of money in a wallet.
Many Coloradans can expect about $750 with TABOR refund according to latest economic forecast
Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Swat situation in Walsenburg 6/20/22.
Suspect arrested following a chase, crash and standoff in small Colorado community Monday night
The closure started June 20, 2022, and is supposed to last through July 4.
Major road in southwest Colorado Springs closed for utility work starting June 20

Latest News

SHE PAWNED HER WEDDING RING WHICH WAS GIVEN TO HER BY HER LATE MOTHER... AND ANOTHER RING THAT...
WATCH - Colorado Springs woman pawned two "irreplaceable" rings at a pawn shop which was raided.
Background photo is of a procession following a shooting in Arvada on 6/21/21. On the right is...
Lawsuit says hero who killed gunman was shot without warning
6/21/22
WATCH: 10 years after the Waldo Canyon Fire, KKTV employee recounts losing his home and evacuating
Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation