Official proclamation: Avs fans and Colorado residents should recognize ‘Burgundy & Blue’ Friday

On the right: Adorable kids cheering on the fans, photo from Whitney A. On the left: 'Baby Girl Poppy J." also super adorable photo from Taylor C.(11 News Viewers)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - There’s a reason why a lot of people will be wearing burgundy and blue on Friday.

First off, there are countless Avs fans throughout the Centennial State dating back to when Roy was goalie along with when the team was founded in 1995. Secondly, the Mayor of Denver signed an official proclamation on Thursday recognizing June 24 as “Burgundy & Blue Friday!”

It is simple. The Colorado Avalanche have been dominating the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final over the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you aren’t a fan, you should jump on the bandwagon and support the Avalanche! (We know some people are against bandwagon fans, the author of this article is not. The more Avs fans the better, just stay a fan for the rest of your life!)

You can read the full proclamation below. You can also submit your fan photos at the bottom of this article for a chance to see them on TV!

WATCH: How to help LGBTQ+ youth in the Colorado foster care system
