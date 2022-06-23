Official proclamation: Avs fans and Colorado residents should recognize ‘Burgundy & Blue’ Friday

DENVER (KKTV) - There’s a reason why a lot of people will be wearing burgundy and blue on Friday.

First off, there are countless Avs fans throughout the Centennial State dating back to when Roy was goalie along with when the team was founded in 1995. Secondly, the Mayor of Denver signed an official proclamation on Thursday recognizing June 24 as “Burgundy & Blue Friday!”

It is simple. The Colorado Avalanche have been dominating the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final over the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you aren’t a fan, you should jump on the bandwagon and support the Avalanche! (We know some people are against bandwagon fans, the author of this article is not. The more Avs fans the better, just stay a fan for the rest of your life!)

You can read the full proclamation below. You can also submit your fan photos at the bottom of this article for a chance to see them on TV!

One win away. The @Avalanche have worked hard all season, playoffs and finals long to get here - and Avs fans have got their back! It is proclaimed: Let's see an avalanche of burgundy and blue tomorrow for the Avs as they go for the #StanleyCup on home ice! #FindAWay #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/HtTEjyO5zs — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 23, 2022

