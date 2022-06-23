New art unveiled in Manitou Springs, the public is able to purchase posters to support wildlife and conservation

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs residents may notice a new addition to Mountain Metro bus shelters!

The transit company announced new artwork along with a campaign to raise money for wildlife and conservation nonprofits. The artwork was paid for by the Manitou Arts, Culture and Heritage Initiative (MACH).

The murals created by Brenda Biondo were installed recently along Old Mans Trail. If you want a poster of the artwork to help nonprofits, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.