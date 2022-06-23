Fan Fest back Friday after two-year pandemic hiatus, International Hill Climb Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up auto-sports fans! Fan Fest and the International Hill Climb are back in Colorado Springs this weekend.

11 News spoke with organizers of the events, which kicks of Friday with one of Colorado Springs most popular street festivals, Fan Fest. There will be stunts performed, autograph signings from drivers and more.

Fan Fest is Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs.

The 100th Running International Hill Climb is an invitational automobile hill climb to the summit of Pikes Peak. It kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

“It shines a spotlight on not just Colorado Springs, but the entire Pikes Peak region, and whether that’s people coming from out of town to witness the race, whether that’s folks that are watching on our live stream that goes all around the world, it is a day to be very proud to be a resident of the Pikes Peak region,” said Bob Bodor, Executive Director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

