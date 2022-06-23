Advertisement

Fan Fest back Friday after two-year pandemic hiatus, International Hill Climb Sunday

Fan Fest
Fan Fest(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:58 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up auto-sports fans! Fan Fest and the International Hill Climb are back in Colorado Springs this weekend.

11 News spoke with organizers of the events, which kicks of Friday with one of Colorado Springs most popular street festivals, Fan Fest. There will be stunts performed, autograph signings from drivers and more.

Fan Fest is Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs.

The 100th Running International Hill Climb is an invitational automobile hill climb to the summit of Pikes Peak. It kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

“It shines a spotlight on not just Colorado Springs, but the entire Pikes Peak region, and whether that’s people coming from out of town to witness the race, whether that’s folks that are watching on our live stream that goes all around the world, it is a day to be very proud to be a resident of the Pikes Peak region,” said Bob Bodor, Executive Director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Family of El Paso County murder victim hoping to raise money for a memorial service
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Swat situation in Walsenburg 6/20/22.
Suspect arrested following a chase, crash and standoff in small Colorado community Monday night

Latest News

6/22/22.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for a man last seen Sunday in Colorado
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Family of El Paso County murder victim hoping to raise money for a memorial service
Hot weather returns, rain increases this weekend!
Warming up Thursday and Friday!