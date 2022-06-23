Advertisement

EB Highway 24 closed east of Powers in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon for a serious crash

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a major highway in Colorado Springs was closed Thursday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. CDOT announced eastbound Highway 24 was closed just east of Powers Boulevard.

Details on possible injuries or how many people were involved were not immediately available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information on a major road closure.

