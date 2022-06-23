Colorado Springs City Auditorium celebrates history with documentary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Come February of 2023 the City Auditorium in Downtown Colorado Springs will be undergoing renovations to restore the space. Before that happens, a documentary on the 100-year-old building will be premiering at City Auditorium on June 29. Doors open at noon for the director’s cut screening and 7 p.m. for the red-carpet premiere.

“The title is The Grand Old Lady which sounds like a really funny title but, this building, a lot of folks kept referring to it over and over again as the grand old lady and so that was a title,” said Julie Jackson, Director of The Grand Old Lady Documentary.

“The documentary project is about the community cultural collective here at the City Auditorium and it’s a really cool story just the community coming together making something really old, into something really new that will further the community,” said Ben Fout, Co-Director of The Grand Old Lady Documentary.

Not only does the documentary reflect on the history of City Auditorium but the Community Cultural Collective’s vision for the future of the building as well.

“Part of the process, of re-imagining this building and giving her another 100 years is that we celebrate not only our history, but we celebrate this building in context of who we were, who we are, and who we’re going to be,” said Linda Weise, President Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective

“Telling this story is really special to me, and I feel like we get to be a small part of this 100 year history, which is now going to be another 100 years, it’s been a really special project,” said Jackson.

“My favorite part about it is that it reminds me of sort of what I was doing as a kid, this building is going to be an arts camps for kids and media programs and so I was involved in all of those as a kid and I think that’s why I am doing what I’m doing now,” said Fout.

