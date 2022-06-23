Advertisement

Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (Gray News) - A Maine insurance agency has lost partners because of a Juneteenth sign.

Progressive and Allstate have terminated their relationships with the Harry E. Reed insurance agency in Millinocket after the company posted a sign on its window.

“Juneteenth. It’s whatever...We’re closed...Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens,” the sign stated in photos obtained by WABI.

Message posted on Reed Agency window
Message posted on Reed Agency window(Alura Stillwagon)

WABI also reports employee Melanie Hansen-Higgins identified herself as the person behind the sign in an apology posted to Facebook. She stated she was reprimanded by her employer.

“I would like to publicly apologize for any misunderstanding and hurt that has arisen out of my usual, snarky office closure signs and content,” she said.

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.

The town, which is located about three hours north of Portland, released a statement calling the sign “deeply saddening, disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Allstate and Progressive stated the sign violated their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Family of El Paso County murder victim hoping to raise money for a memorial service
Barricaded suspect near Airport and Powers 6/22/2022
Shelter-in-place order due to barricaded suspect lifted in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday morning

Latest News

Almost all the schools involved in the proposed settlement are for-profit colleges.
Settlement would forgive $6B for defrauded college students
Jazmin Cazares, center, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb...
Uvalde victim’s sister pleads for tougher gun laws in Texas
Former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue said he told Trump election fraud claims...
Donoghue: 'No merit' to election fraud claims
FILE - Federal agents searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former DOJ official who pushed...
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
Hot weather returns, rain increases this weekend!
Warm with a few storms