Woman arrested for alleged child abduction in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child is now safe after their mother allegedly kidnapped them at gunpoint and fled the area Tuesday morning.

Amber Green, 38, is now facing charges of violation of a custody order, felony menacing and first-degree burglary.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Green forced her way into a home on Mount Herman Road, threatened the people inside, then took her child. Green does not legally have custody, and a search was launched across the state. Detectives received information that she could have fled to Blackhawk or Englewood.

Tuesday afternoon, Green met the father at a parking lot in Monument and returned their child. She swiftly taken into custody by waiting law enforcement and was allegedly still be carrying the handgun authorities say was used in the abduction.

The child was unharmed in the ordeal.

