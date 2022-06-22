Advertisement

Woman arrested for alleged child abduction in El Paso County

Amber Green
Amber Green(El Paso County Sheriff'S Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child is now safe after their mother allegedly kidnapped them at gunpoint and fled the area Tuesday morning.

Amber Green, 38, is now facing charges of violation of a custody order, felony menacing and first-degree burglary.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Green forced her way into a home on Mount Herman Road, threatened the people inside, then took her child. Green does not legally have custody, and a search was launched across the state. Detectives received information that she could have fled to Blackhawk or Englewood.

Tuesday afternoon, Green met the father at a parking lot in Monument and returned their child. She swiftly taken into custody by waiting law enforcement and was allegedly still be carrying the handgun authorities say was used in the abduction.

The child was unharmed in the ordeal.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor
File photo of money in a wallet.
Many Coloradans can expect about $750 with TABOR refund according to latest economic forecast
The closure started June 20, 2022, and is supposed to last through July 4.
Major road in southwest Colorado Springs closed for utility work starting June 20
Swat situation in Walsenburg 6/20/22.
Suspect arrested following a chase, crash and standoff in small Colorado community Monday night
Crash in Colorado Springs 6/21/22.
Van hits tree, rolls and catches fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

Latest News

Top Dollar Pawn on June 22, 2022.
Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Police lights road
Suspected DUI driver causes fiery crash involving state trooper, tow truck
Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor
6.22.22
Dry and cooler