WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado

Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.
Man suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. Alan Mill.(JCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a person suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Alan Mill on Wednesday. Investigators believe Mill purposely hit the two victims along Highway 40 on Sunday at about 9:40 in the morning. According to the sheriff’s office, both victims had serious injuries and as of Wednesday one of them was listed in “critical condition.”

“Multiple witnesses state Mill intentionally drove into the two cyclists, who were with a group of cyclists traveling eastbound on Highway 40,” part of a news release reads. “Mill, also traveling eastbound, struck the two after having passed another cyclist in the group. Immediately after, Mill drove through the El Rancho restaurant parking lot at a high rate of speed, seemingly to dislodge a badly damaged bicycle from beneath his vehicle. Then Mill fled eastbound on I-70, also at a high rate of speed. Investigators are not aware of any precipitating actions that may have provoked Mill.”

Anyone with information on the location of Mill is asked to call 303-271-5612.

