WANTED: Person suspected of intentionally hitting 2 cyclists in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a person suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Alan Mill on Wednesday. Investigators believe Mill purposely hit the two victims along Highway 40 on Sunday at about 9:40 in the morning. According to the sheriff’s office, both victims had serious injuries and as of Wednesday one of them was listed in “critical condition.”

“Multiple witnesses state Mill intentionally drove into the two cyclists, who were with a group of cyclists traveling eastbound on Highway 40,” part of a news release reads. “Mill, also traveling eastbound, struck the two after having passed another cyclist in the group. Immediately after, Mill drove through the El Rancho restaurant parking lot at a high rate of speed, seemingly to dislodge a badly damaged bicycle from beneath his vehicle. Then Mill fled eastbound on I-70, also at a high rate of speed. Investigators are not aware of any precipitating actions that may have provoked Mill.”

Anyone with information on the location of Mill is asked to call 303-271-5612.

We are looking for this 2018 grey Ford Escape (temp tag 1142900) involved in a hit & run. At 9:45 am, the driver intentionally struck two cyclists on Hwy 40 between Evergreen Pky & I-70. One cyclist is in critical condition; the other will be ok. Call 303-271-0211 if Ford is seen pic.twitter.com/X6HfqZwhwm — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.