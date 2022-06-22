Advertisement

Suspected DUI driver causes fiery crash involving state trooper, tow truck

Police lights road
Police lights road(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is facing DUI charges after careening into a State Patrol motorcycle and a tow truck early Wednesday morning.

According to State Patrol, the trooper and the tow operator were wrapping up at the scene of an earlier crash on I-25 just south of Baptist Road when the pickup came barreling towards them. The pickup smashed into both vehicles, causing the motorcycle to catch fire and damaging the tow enough that a second tow truck was required to haul it from the scene.

State Patrol says the trooper and tow truck driver were both standing away from the vehicles and were uninjured in the crash. The passenger in the pickup suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The driver who caused the crash was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

