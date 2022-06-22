Suspect arrested following a chase, crash and standoff in small Colorado community Monday night

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A domestic dispute turned into a standoff in a small Colorado community Monday night.

The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the incident that started in the 600 block of west 7th Street in Walsenburg. The town is between Pueblo and the New Mexico border just to the west of I-25. When deputies arrived at the area, they were told the suspect was intoxicated, had attacked someone and also had felony warrants for his arrest.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted soon after near Main Street. When a law enforcement officer attempted to pull him over, a chase started reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. The suspect eventually crashed inside Lathrop State Park, a few miles southwest of Walsenburg. A search for the suspect was launched and took place for several hours.

Following the crash and search efforts, deputies learned the suspect had returned to the home along 7th Street, armed with a handgun and still reportedly intoxicated. A female victim was in touch with law enforcement over text but couldn’t exit the home because she didn’t want to leave kids in the house.

“Captain C. Lessar and Cpl. C. Klipfel we’re able to locate the children through a window,” the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release. “Cpl. Klipfel and Capt. Lessar we’re able to get the window open and talk the children into exiting through the window and carried them away from the scene.”

The female victim was able to leave the house with the kids safe and then a standoff with the suspect ensued. SWAT with the Pueblo Police Department was eventually called to the scene. Following several hours of trying to get the suspect to leave the home peacefully, officers entered the home and found the suspect under the floorboards of the house in a crawl space.

Authorities didn’t identify the suspect in the news release. 11 News has requested more information, but the sheriff’s office added the suspect was being held on no bond and is facing several charges.

“Thank you to the Pueblo Police Department for their help bringing this incident to a peaceful end,” part of a news release adds. “Thank you to all agencies that assisted with this incident. Good job by everyone involved.”

