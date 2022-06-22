MISSING: Statewide alert issued for a man last seen Sunday in Colorado

LONE TREE, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man out of the Lone Tree area on Wednesday.

At about noon, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shared information on 60-year-old Jamie Dale Simmons. Simmons was last seen Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. According to the CBI, Simmons has health issues and requires medication.

The CBI adds he may have a swollen face and a tattoo of “JS” on his upper forearm.

If seen, call 911. If you have information on his possible location, or spotted him since Sunday, call 720-509-1190.

