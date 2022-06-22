Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - U.S. Marshals, FBI and local law enforcement have raided four pawn shops as part of an ongoing investigation into a multi-million dollar criminal organization.

I am at the Top Dollar Pawn off of Airport and S Academy where they are searching the business.

I’m told this is happening at two locations in Colorado Springs and two locations in Pueblo. https://t.co/aW8XSstmYJ pic.twitter.com/h5hyCsuJmw — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) June 22, 2022

A news conference on the investigation will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. We will update this article as we receive more information.

