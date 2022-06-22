Law enforcement raiding pawn shops in Colorado Springs, Pueblo as part of a large-scale theft investigation
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:55 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - U.S. Marshals, FBI and local law enforcement have raided four pawn shops as part of an ongoing investigation into a multi-million dollar criminal organization.
A news conference on the investigation will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. We will update this article as we receive more information.
