Gunshots fired at Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the people living in a third-floor apartment may have been targeted by one or more gunmen overnight.

Officers responded to the Antero Apartments near Murray and Fountain just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving 911 calls regarding gunshots at the complex.

“When officers arrived they located an apartment on a third floor that appears to have been targeted. There were no injuries to the apartment’s occupants,” a lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

Police did not elaborate on why they believed the unit was targeted.

At the time of this writing, police are trying to identify the shooter. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.