Advertisement

FDA plans to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down...
The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:57 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tobacco makers could have to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes in the future.

The Food and Drug Administration announced plans Tuesday to change the rules to bring down nicotine to non-addictive levels, which would be in line with President Joe Biden’s pledge to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over 25 years.

Close to half a million Americans die every year from causes attributed to smoking.

It could take the FDA more than a year to implement the proposed changes.

During that time, the public would be asked to comment on the potential regulations during a review period.

The tobacco industry could also challenge such a regulation in court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing Colorado Springs Walgreens employee makes 1st court appearance as GoFundMe is set up in teen victim’s honor
File photo of money in a wallet.
Many Coloradans can expect about $750 with TABOR refund according to latest economic forecast
The closure started June 20, 2022, and is supposed to last through July 4.
Major road in southwest Colorado Springs closed for utility work starting June 20
Crash in Colorado Springs 6/21/22.
Van hits tree, rolls and catches fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
The fire caused significant damage to the garage and back of the house.
Colorado Springs family displaced after destructive house fire; lithium ion batteries confirmed cause

Latest News

Paola Garcia said passengers were afraid the plane would explode after catching fire at Miami...
'People start running and running': Passenger talks about plane fire after landing
Coloradans urged to donate blood as United States see critical shortage again
Coloradans urged to donate blood as United States see critical shortage again
Swat situation in Walsenburg 6/20/22.
Suspect arrested following a chase, crash and standoff in small Colorado community Monday night
RAW: Foam sprayed on plane at Miami airport
Police lights road
Suspected DUI driver causes fiery crash involving state trooper, tow truck