Exposure to light during sleep linked to health issues, study finds

A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Trying to lose weight? Close your curtains and turn off all the lights when you go to bed.

Scientists in a recent study found that even dim light can disrupt sleep, raising the risk of serious health issues like obesity, along with diabetes and hypertension.

Researchers focused on about 500 older adults in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and noticed more than 53% of them had some kind of light on in their room at night. Those same people were more likely to have diabetes, obesity or hypertension.

Younger people are not exempt here.

The same team did another study of healthy individuals in their 20s and found that even sleeping for just one night with a dim light raised their blood sugar and heart rate.

It also created a deficit of slow-wave and rapid eye movement sleep, the kind of sleep you need for cellular renewal.

So, next time you get in bed, make sure you turn off the lights.

