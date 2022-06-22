Advertisement

Crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Wednesday.

At about 1:20 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department asked the public to avoid the area of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. As of 1:25 p.m., northbound Powers was closed in the area.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major road closure.

