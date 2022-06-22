Crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Wednesday.

At about 1:20 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department asked the public to avoid the area of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. As of 1:25 p.m., northbound Powers was closed in the area.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a major road closure.

Due to a traffic crash, all lanes of northbound Powers Blvd are currently closed at Constitution Ave. Drivers should seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible. Expect travel delays in the area. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) June 22, 2022

