Crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Wednesday.
At about 1:20 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department asked the public to avoid the area of Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. As of 1:25 p.m., northbound Powers was closed in the area.
