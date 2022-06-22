Advertisement

Coloradans urged to donate blood as United States see critical shortage again

Colorado Springs Vitalant
Colorado Springs Vitalant(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:08 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Blood is back to being in a critical shortage across the United States, and Coloradans are urged to donate in this time of need.

11 News spoke with Vitalant (Colorado Springs location at 3670 Austin Bluffs Pkwy #110), who is alerting the public to help reverse a critical blood shortage. This comes after donors responded to the last critical blood shortage in January, which helped blood banks somewhat recover.

“Coloradans are amazing. They really step up in times of need and they’ve been making appointments, filling them and trying to come in and give blood,” said Brooke Way of Vitalant. “But, Vitalant is a nationwide network... we want to make sure we have the supply ready to go, to wherever it’s needed.”

Vitalant says they typically see a drop in donations around the holidays and summer break, due to people traveling more and being too busy. According to Vitalant, with the number of new donors down sharply by 12% year over year, the number of available donors could drop even lower in the coming weeks during the summer.

“We want to make sure before those disasters and traumas strike that we have the units on our shelves ready to go to help those patients in need. That’s why we need people coming in regularly throughout the year, not just in times of critical need, that way we can help prevent these shortages from happening,” said Way.

In April and May, Vitalant collected nearly 3,000 fewer blood donations in Colorado and about 13,000 fewer nationwide compared to the year prior. So, Vitalant is especially encouraging new donors, and those that haven’t given in a while, to make an appointment to donate blood, plasma or platelets.

“It’s just such an easy thing to do, it’s something to give back. It takes less than an hour of your time,” said Way.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Johnson
Man accused of killing teenage Walgreens employee in Colorado makes first court appearance
File photo of money in a wallet.
Many Coloradans can expect about $750 with TABOR refund according to latest economic forecast
The closure started June 20, 2022, and is supposed to last through July 4.
Major road in southwest Colorado Springs closed for utility work starting June 20
Crash in Colorado Springs 6/21/22.
Van hits tree, rolls and catches fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
The fire caused significant damage to the garage and back of the house.
Colorado Springs family displaced after destructive house fire; lithium ion batteries confirmed cause

Latest News

Warming back up... cooler and rainy weekend
Dry and cooler
LAW ENFORCEMENT SAYS YOU CAN EXPECT TO SEE MORE MOTORCYCLES ON THE ROAD THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN...
WATCH - 11 fatal motorcycle accidents in Colorado Springs so far this year
Swat situation in Walsenburg 6/20/22.
Suspect arrested following a chase, crash and standoff in small Colorado community Monday night
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year