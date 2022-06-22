Advertisement

Arrest papers released for woman allegedly shot by her brother who then burned down house

Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard
Photo of Shania Lynn Lenard(Crystal Lenard)
By Logan MacDonald
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shania Lynn Lenard passed away at 21-years-old on June 11th after allegedly being shot in the head by her older brother Christopher Lenard. Christopher Lenard is currently faces a charge of murder in the first degree, among other charges. This occurred on a street called Chaps View in Fountain, Colo.

Today we obtained the Affidavit for the case, and it revealed that it all started when a woman called 911 saying the suspect was not allowing her to retrieve her property from the suspect’s home. Less than 15 minutes later, someone else called 911 saying that Lenard had set the house on fire and was chasing them down the road. According to the arrest papers, the suspect then crashed into their car, and Shania was shot and killed.

Other witnesses also state according to the arrest papers that when they came outside to investigate a crash in front of their home, a man pointed a gun at them. They then returned into the home and later found Shania dead outside.

We’ve been in contact with Shania’s sister Crystal Lenard, and we’ve received the following statement on her and Shania’s other brother Justin’s behalf:

“Justin and I just want everyone to know that Shania motivated us in so many ways to want better for ourselves and to do better. She has such a beautiful, caring heart, she had a passion for music and loved all animals. If there was a chance for Shania to be at the lake fishing, she would be there before anything else”

The family has also started a GoFundMe for Shania’s memorial services which can be found here.

